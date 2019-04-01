Fresh appeal to find man who helped after attempted robbery

Police have released more details of an incident where a woman was attacked by a hooded man who demanded she hand over her mobile phone.

It happened in Viking Road, in Bridlington at around 6.45pm, last Tuesday.

PC Tamsin Hartley of Humberside Police, said: “It was reported that a woman was approached by a man who asked for her phone, she refused and the man allegedly assaulted her before leaving the area.

"The man is described as white, around 30 years old and wearing a baggy black hoody with the hood up, navy blue jeans and had a scarf pulled over the bottom half of his face.

"Another man allegedly stopped to help the woman and we are asking for him, or anyone with any information that may help our enquiries, to get in touch.”

If you saw what happened or have any information about the incident, call 101 quoting log 594 of 26/03/19.

Alternatively you can all Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111