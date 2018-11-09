Free parking in Bridlington on Remembrance Sunday

Parking will be free in all East Riding of Yorkshire Council car parks and at the Harbour Commissioners car park on Sunday.



It means visitors who are paying their respects at the service can then spend time supporting the town centre shops and cafes.

What will the weather be like on Remembrance Day?



Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “With 2018 marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, it is more important than ever that we reflect on the bravery, dedication to duty and sacrifice of our armed forces - past and present - on Remembrance Sunday.”



Charges are also being scrapped in council car parks on the four weekends in the run-up to Christmas - for the ninth year in a row.



