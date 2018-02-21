Free kit chance for schools

Primary schools in the Bridlington area are being encouraged to apply for free football kit and equipment after the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme opens for applications.

The Premier League Primary Stars programme is a national curriculum-linked education initiative, designed to inspire children to learn, engage and be active.

Nick Perchard, head of community at the Premier League, said: “We are offering primary schools the opportunity to apply for free kit and equipment. We hope this year’s process will be as successful as last year.”

Schools can visit https://plprimarystars.com/kit-scheme for details on how to apply for the kit and equipment. The deadline for applications is Friday 6 April.