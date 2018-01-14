Free courses at Brid library

The Adult Learning Centre in Bridlington, based at the library on King Street, is offering free English and maths courses for people who do not currently hold a Level 2 or above in the relevant subject.

The courses are funded by the Education and Skills Funding Agency and are designed to help learners to achieve the basic skills to apply for jobs or to study further.

Sara Arnold, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s employment, education and skills group manager, said: “In four weeks, residents could improve key areas of maths and English. Alternatively our 15-week courses will help them to achieve nationally-recognised qualifications.”

For more details visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/learn or call Bridlington Adult Learning Centre on 01262 677500.