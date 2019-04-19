Free compost giveaways for East Riding residents

Around 5,000 bags of compost are to be given away free to residents in the East Riding next month.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s annual compost giveaways will be held at nine sites across the area over two weeks, starting in Driffield on Friday May 10

Residents are invited to go along to their local event to collect two free 15kg bags of compost per car.

All the compost being given away has been recycled from the food and garden waste East Riding residents have put in their brown bins.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We’ve been running our popular compost giveaways for many years as a ‘thank you’ to residents for their fantastic efforts in recycling their waste.

“The East Riding now has the highest recycling rate in England for the second year running and that’s down to the support of residents.

“It’s great to see the recycled waste from brown bins going to good use and returning to people’s gardens as compost.”

All cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, meat, egg shells, grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds which residents place in their brown bin all get recycled into quality compost.

The compost giveaways start at 4pm at each site, except the Beverley and Carnaby events which start at 10am.

The bags of compost will be placed in vehicles by council staff and the giveaways end when all the bags have been handed out on a first come first served basis.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venues beforehand or they may be turned away for safety reasons.

The dates for the compost giveaways are as follows:

Friday 10 May 4pm - Driffield, Driffield Showground, Kelleythorpe

Saturday 11 May 10am – Beverley, Beverley council depot, Annie Reed Road, off Grovehill Road and Beck View Road

Wednesday 15 May 4pm – Preston, South Holderness School (Technical College)

Thursday 16 May 4pm – Goole, West Park

Friday 17 May 4pm – Pocklington, Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre car park (Pocklington Town AFC)

Saturday 18 May 10am – Carnaby, council depot, Carnaby Industrial Estate, Lancaster Road

Monday 20 May 4pm – Withernsea, Pavilion Car Park next to East Riding Leisure Withernsea, Station Road

Tuesday 21 May 4pm - Hornsea, Broadway Car Park

Wednesday 22 May 4pm – Elloughton, Brantingham Park rugby ground