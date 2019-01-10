Former Scarborough College student bids for final of Miss England 2019.

A former Scarborough College student is calling for your support to help her win through to the next round of Miss England.

Lucy Gowan, 20, has been selected for the top 23 and needs the support before voting lines close in order to secure a place in the Miss England semi-final held in June 2019.

The public vote has started and acts as one judge on the panel.

Lucy, who lives at Bempton, currently works for travel and tourism firm TUI as a singer, dancer, fitness instructor, at Magic Life in Egypt.

Judges include the national organiser of Miss England Angie Beasley and Fascia Model International Scout Angie Sinclair who will also decide who is the most photogenic and charitable.

Contestants who reach the semi-final will be invited to participate in a Sports and Eco fashion round, where contestants are invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials as well as raising funds for the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose, all now part of the competition.

Angie said: “The competition is much more than a physical beauty contest, the girls are encouraged to be charitable, sporty and an all round good role model.”

The ultimate winner of Miss England 2019 will be invited to raise awareness for various charities during her reign and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £25,000, including a holiday and a place in Miss World, which boasts a prize worth $100,000 for the international winner.

Miss World then becomes a global charity ambassador for the year as her role.

Miss England is the only competition in the country to send its winner in to Miss World.

Lucy, who has also played hockey for North Humberside, needs your support to help win the Miss England semi-final heat title.

You can vote for Lucy by texting her unique number - which you can click on here - to 63333.

Text votes costs 50p.

Voting finishes on Monday February 5 at noon and the public vote will help select the shortlist of contestants for the semi-final.