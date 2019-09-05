Forget Bridlington’s great regeneration - it’s not happening in my neck of the woods

Is it because the council is short of money that I have had great difficulty in locating pothole free roads and smart tourist attraction signs?

I refer to the so-called ‘sign’ directly in front of the Langdales Wharf Car Park on Southcliffe Road.

Not only is it covered in grime but it is also very faded.

Tens of thousands of visitors must have gazed at it in disbelief.

Forget the notion of ‘this town’s great regeneration’, because it certainly isn’t happening in my neck of the woods.

Aled Jones

Southcliffe Road

Bridlington