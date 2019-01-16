Ford to supply RNLI with 210 vehicles

Ford is pushing the boat out for the RNLI by supplying the charity that saves lives at sea with a replacement fleet of new vehicles.

The company will be shipping 210 new vehicles to the RNLI this year, followed by a further 120 in 2020 and again in 2021 – including 100 Ford Rangers to be used on beach patrols by the lifeguard service.

The 2019 fleet of RNLI Fords will include 10 Fiesta, 10 EcoSport, 80 Focus, 10 Kuga, 80 Transit, Transit Connect and Transit Customs plus the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), as well as 20 four-wheel-drive Rangers to be deployed on beach patrols.

Last year vehicles from eight manufacturers were tested by the RNLI in all conditions to ensure the life-saving charity had transport it can depend on, suitable for both the beach and inland.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman, said: “Partnering one of this country’s national treasures is a real coup for us.

“The RNLI does an outstanding job keeping us safe around the coast, which we’re excited to be supporting.”

“The Ford Ranger pick-up is a vehicle we are immensely proud of and we are thrilled that the RNLI also believes it is best suited to its tough demands. Ford will also be collaborating with the RNLI on water safety messages to raise public awareness of risks around the water to help people enjoy coastal and inland waterways more safely.”