Footpaths to be improved in Bridlington - find out if your street is included

Pavements on a number of streets around Bridlington will be repaired this month as part of a £1m a year maintenance programme.

The work will be being carried out by PBS Construction (North East) Ltd and includes the following sites:

Bempton Close

Bempton Crescent

Bempton Drive

Bempton Gardens

Bempton Lane,

Bempton Oval,

Bemrose Grove,

First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth Avenue,

Lamplugh Lane

Lamplugh Square

Lamplugh Road

Mount Avenue

Mount Crescent

Mount Drive

These works will include patch repairs, ironwork replacement and adjustments, kerbing replacement and slurry sealing of the footpath. These works depend on suitable weather.

Cllr John Barrett, portfolio holder for operational services, said: “I am delighted that we are now seeing the latest stage of this major footway improvement scheme across many locations in the East Riding. Residents will see significant improvements over the next two years of the project.”

Further stages of this scheme will be announced in due course.