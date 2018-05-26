Football league runs at Brid CYP this summer

As the football season draws to a close , 11-a-side teams in the Bridlington area are being offered the chance to get some warm weather training this summer.

A community focused league is running throughout the summer alongside the World Cup.

All matches are refereed by a qualified official and all the equipment is provided.

The league will be held at Bridlington Club for Young People on Gypsey Road on Mondays. Leisure Leagues donates all the profits to charities and good causes.

A spokesman for the league said: “At the moment there is reduced entry on the competition, with it costing just £30 to enter.”

Visit www.leisureleagues.net/league/bridlington-cyp/bridlington-monday for details.