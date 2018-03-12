Flying the flag for the Commonwealth

The Commonwealth flag was raised on the new pole in Bridlington’s war memorial gardens earlier today as part of international celebrations.

The blue and yellow flag was flown in ‘significant, strategic and eye-catching positions’ across the globe, to ‘celebrate the true value of the Commonwealth as an increasingly multi-cultural world seeks unity, understanding and tolerance’.

Bridlington mayor Cllr Cyril Marsburg, was joined by his deputy Cllr Colin Croft, Cllr Shelgah Finlay, the Rev Matthew Pollard, the rector of Bridlington Priory, and pupils from Burlington and Hilderthorpe schools to mark the occasion in miserable weather.