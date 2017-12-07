Flood alert issued for Bridlington

A warning has been issued that high tides could cause flooding in Bridlington in the next 24 hours.

Over-topping waves and spray are expected to cause problems in the area round the south pier tonight and tomorrow.

The warning is in place until 11.15pm tonight and between 4.30am and 11.15am tomorrow, and then from 4.45pm to 11.30pm tomorrow evening.

Residents have been told flooding is 'possible' and to 'be prepared'.

The situation is expected to be more serious further down the coast, with a warning issued for Hornsea, where flooding is 'expected' and people in seafront properties have been told 'immediate action' is required.

Strong winds and large waves are expected to continue into Friday and the weekend.