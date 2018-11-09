Flood alert for Bridlington - 'do not put yourself at risk'

High tide could cause flooding problems over the next 24 hours, the Environment Agency has warned.



It has issued a flood alert for the coastline between Bridlington and Barmston - for tonight's high tide between 7.45pm and 10.30pm and tomorrow morning's high tide from 4.30am to 9.30am.

It said: "Wave overtopping and windblown spray may cause some localised flooding, particularly in the area around the lifeboat station and South Pier in Bridlington.

"We are not currently expecting to be issuing flood warnings for these tides. The Environment Agency continues to monitor the situation closely.

"Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk"