Flamingo Land hosts a special festive day for home educators

Are you a home educator ? If so there's a special day coming up for you at Flamingo Land Resort.

The zoo and theme park near Malton is holding a Home Educators Day on Thursday 13 December.

The fun filled timetable includes:

10:00 Zoo Tour

11:00 Santa Experience Session (Pre-booked only)

11:30 Lemur talk

12:00 African Rangers workshop

13:00 Santa Experience Session (Pre-booked only)

13:30 Tiger talk

14:00 Christmas Crafts

15:00 Meet a Creature

A spokesperson said: "We also have our Christmas quiz available from the Udzungwa Discovery Centre and other exciting animal talks including Hippos (12pm), Baboons (12.30pm) and Black Rhinos (2.30pm).

"The price for this festive and educational day is just £7.50. We also offer an additional Santa experience which must be booked in advance. The price for our fantastic zoo and magical ‘Story Time with Santa’ is only £15."

To book your place or for more information please email zooeducation@flamingoland.co.uk