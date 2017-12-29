Flamborough's Boxing Day dip raises around £1,000

There was another great turnout for Flamborough's Boxing Day dip.

More than 30 people took to the water, and around 100 others went along to South Landing to watch the annual tradition.

It is hoped that around £1,000 has been raised for Flamborough Pre-School, which will be used towards providing early years care and education for the village's youngsters.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "We would like to thank captain David Freeman and the Flamborough Lifeboat Team for there support, and all our dippers and supporters."