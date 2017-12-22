Flamborough’s bid to find councillors

An appeal for community-minded people has been issued in Flamborough.

The parish council is looking for four residents to help influence important decisions that matter in Flamborough and decide what facilities are needed in the village?

Flamborough Parish Council is hoping to recruit four new parish councillors to join the nine other councillors until the elections in May 2019.

The council meets once a month for about two to three hours to decide on a wide range of issues that affect the village.

The parish council is the first tier of Government so as a parish councillor you will be representing your community at the grass roots, making sure that any local concerns are fed through to other organisations such as East Riding of Yorkshire Council, East Riding Health Trust and Humberside Police.

You can also add your own ideas to what the council should be spending money on to benefit the community.

A spokesman for the parish council said: “There’s no payment for being a parish councillor, but you could get a lot of satisfaction from being a leader in your community and representing your village.

“If you can spare a few hours each month and want to contribute to the life of your village, contact the clerk for more details about how to apply to be on the council.

“There will not be an election for these posts until 2019 so you can try out the role for a while before deciding if you want to commit to four years in 2019.

“The Clerk can be reached by email on Clerk@flamborough-pc.gov.uk or by phoning 07474 681368.”