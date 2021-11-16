Flamborough RNLI crew deal with two callouts during a long day in action

Flamborough RNLI helped a stricken yacht reach Bridlington harbour.

The volunteer crew completed a search of the area but nothing was found, and while awaiting further instruction the lifeboat was diverted to another incident at 3:58pm.

A yacht with two people on board was 3.6 nautical miles NE of Flamborough Head and had suffered mechanical failure.

The yacht was towed towards South Landing and safely anchored offshore to continue the tow when there was sufficient depth of water to enter the harbour.

Flamborough RNLI then re-launched at 11pm and towed the yacht safely into Bridlington harbour.