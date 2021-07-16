Flamborough RNLI crew called out to help paddle boarder in difficulty east of South Landing
Flamborough’s RNLI team was called into action yesterday (Thursday, July 15) around 9:50pm at the request of UK Coastguard following a report of a person with a paddle board getting into difficulty.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 2:14 pm
The person was shouting for help east of South Landing.
A spokesman said: “The volunteer crew located the casualty who was in the water with his Kayak at 9:55pm.
“The casualty was taken on board and returned to Flamborough RNLI Lifeboat Station where he was handed to the care of Coastguard personnel.
“The tractor and lifeboat were then cleaned refuelled and prepared for the next service.”