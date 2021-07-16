Flamborough RNLI crew called out to help paddle boarder in difficulty east of South Landing

Flamborough’s RNLI team was called into action yesterday (Thursday, July 15) around 9:50pm at the request of UK Coastguard following a report of a person with a paddle board getting into difficulty.Flamborough’s RNLI team was called into action yesterday (Thursday, July 15) around 9:50pm at the request of UK Coastguard following a report of a person with a paddle board getting into difficulty.

The person was shouting for help east of South Landing.

A spokesman said: “The volunteer crew located the casualty who was in the water with his Kayak at 9:55pm.

“The casualty was taken on board and returned to Flamborough RNLI Lifeboat Station where he was handed to the care of Coastguard personnel.