Flamborough Fire Festival - this is what's planned for the 2018 event

This year’s Flamborough Fire Festival is set to be the most spectacular so far – with a Viking longship burnt in the new arena.

The New Year’s Eve extravanganza has attracted thousands of visitors to the village in each of the past three years and this time there will be a ‘sea of flames’ around the longship, a torchlight procession and fireballs.

To accommodate more spectators, the arena has been moved to the village green which will be decorated with coloured lights and burning torches.

The festival is inspired by the days when Flamborough was a Viking stronghold, and the community took to the streets with fire to cleanse the air of the old year’s spirits and welcome in the new.

Organiser Jane Emmerson said: “This year the festival will be a blaze of fire, with fireballs, fire torches, a torchlight procession followed by a fireworks spectacular at midnight.

“The Viking longship will be pulled around the village green, followed by the procession, with everyone taking part for the very first time.

“It’s going to be an amazing night in Flamborough on New Year’s Eve and we hope everyone will come along and join in and be amazed.”

Battle drums will resound around the arena and there will be prizes for the best Viking fancy dress costumes.

The festival is held in aid of local community groups and charities with a donation asked for at the gate.