Five of the Best events in the area

1 Christmas events

Burton Agnes Hall between Driffield and Bridlington, December

Artist Nigel Folds.

Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and Jingles the Magic Elf will be performing magic, song and storytelling.

Children will be greeted by Mrs Claus in the Great Hall and guided through spectacularly decorated rooms to meet Jingles the Magic Elf, who will perform a show of exciting festive magic. Father Christmas will then greet the children and each child will be presented with a Christmas gift.

The Audiences with Father Christmas take place on Saturdays December 2, 9, 16 and 23 December at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm each day. Each event lasts an hour, with an opportunity afterwards for photographs. Tickets are £12.50 per child and include admission to the Hall and gardens. Booking is essential and each child must be accompanied by a paying adult (tickets £10.50 each, which includes admission to hall and gardens).

Father Christmas will also be visiting Burton Agnes Hall in his courtyard grotto every Christmas opening weekend in December (except Sunday 24, 30 and 31) from noon until 4pm. Children are invited to post their Christmas wish list and receive a gift. There is no need to book Families are welcome to explore Burton Agnes Hall.

Book: 01262 490324

2 Nigel Folds’ exhibitions

Pocklington and Bridlington, November

Artist Nigel Folds will be holding two exhibitions.

The Ice Factor comes to McArthur Glen.

Firstly, a new exhibition of his work will begin on Saturday November 25 at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery at 3 West Street. The exhibition Lost – Humans and Other Animals explores the relationship between humans and animals in terms of biodiversity both in the wild and on a more personal level how we relate to our pets. Opening times Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am until 5pm until December 18.

Secondly, Nigel is exhibiting The Garden of Signs at Pocklington Arts Centre, Market Place, Pocklington, from November 23 until January. Nigel’s work at Pockliington was inspired by the signs, symbols and codes used both in art and life, from pre-history to the present day. Open each day except Sunday and Monday.

Free entry

3 Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York, until January 7

The four-time award-winning attraction is open. This year the ice rink is 975 square metres and made of real ice.

Children can skate with the help of Bobo the Penguin stabilisers. The Ice Factor’s giant 30ft Christmas tree centrepiece and illuminated forest and log cabins. Papa Kitchen café and bar, funfair and Santa’s grotto,

Tickets on site

4 Tom Russell

Pocklington Arts Centre, Tuesday November 28 at 8pm

Singer-songwriter, painter, essayist Tom Russell has recorded 35 records, and had songs recorded be Johnny Cash, Nanci Griffith and KD Lang.

Tickets: 01759 301547

5 Murder on the Orient Express, 12A, 114mins

Pocklington Arts Centre.

Star-studded remake directed by Kenneth Branagh. Friday November 24 at 1ppm & 6.30pm; Saturday Nov 25; at 7.30pm; Sunday Nov 26 at 3pm; Monday Nov 27 at 7.30pm; Tuesday Nov 28 at 10.30am; Wednesday November at 7.30pm;

Thursday November 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01759 301547