First jazz festival act revealed

Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival has announced the first artist confirmed for this year’s event – King for a Day: The Nat King Cole Story.

The act features the world-class live music and vocals of Atila and the concert will celebrate the centenary of the birth of one the greatest vocalists of all time.

The Nat King Cole Story is scheduled for the main stage between 6.30pm and 8pm on Saturday 13 July.

A spokesman for the festival said: Following sell out shows at London’s Hippodrome and Ronnie Scott’s, and featuring many of Nat King Cole’s most celebrated songs, this is a unique evening of music celebrating one of music’s all-time greats!”

The jazz festival will take place from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 July at Burton Agnes Hall.