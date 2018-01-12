First class donation at Old Parcels Office

A well-used community space at The Old Parcels Office in Bridlington has been refurbished thanks to a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, which leases the building, was given £1,119 to pay for new furniture, equipment, and decoration of rooms.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Hull and East Yorkshire Mind use the room for a wide variety of workshops and classes, but it is also used by other community groups including the local Guides and Brownies.

Karen Wiffen, administrator at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, said: “We were delighted and grateful to find out that we had been given this money.

“Old Parcels Office is a valuable community space and it is important that it is presentable to keep attracting local community groups to use the space as well as it being a place where we can deliver high quality Hull and East Yorkshire Mind services.

“We would not have been able to decorate without this donation, thank you very much.”

The charity was nominated for the donation by colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society’s branch in Bridlington after they were approached by one of their members.

Charlotte Dunn, customer consultant at the Society’s Bridlington branch, said: “We love to support the charities that mean the most to our members and when we heard that Mind needed help to refurbish their room we really wanted to help.

“The fantastic thing is that this donation will not only benefit Mind – the newly improved facilities will be enjoyed by a wide range of community groups of all types and ages. The Charitable Foundation is funded by our members and I know they will be as proud as I am to be able to support such a worthwhile cause.”