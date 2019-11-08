Firms urged to enter 2020 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards

A collective cheer from all the winners at last year’s REYTAs dinner.

The 2020 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards, (REYTAs), organised by tourism body Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), has officially launched and will culminate with a glittering gala dinner next March.

The REYTAs are open to all tourism businesses in the Hull and East Yorkshire area, large and small.

Now in their 11th year, the REYTAs, for the first time, are being run in association with the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2020.

RSPB Bempton was named the best visitor attraction last year.

Any eligible winners will automatically be put forward to the national VisitEngland awards.

Will Hall, interim tourism manager for Visit Hull and East Yorkshire, described the move as a ‘significant milestone for the REYTAs’.

He said: “All applicants need to progress through a local/regional competition to reach the national Awards, so it’s only winners of regional awards like the REYTAs that will be considered.

“And given the benefits businesses tell us the REYTAs bring, the chance of being put in the national spotlight will take the competition to a whole new level.”

Drewton’s Farm Shop and Restaurant was a finalist in two award categories last year.

To mark the tie-in with the country’s national tourist board, the 2020 REYTAs have been further enhanced with new, additional categories.

New categories this time are the Remarkable Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award, which will recognise tourism businesses providing truly memorable visitor experiences for everyone, particularly those with accessibility requirements, and the Remarkable Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award, which recognises tourism businesses committed to being sustainable, responsible and ethical in how they operate and interact with customers, the wider community and the environment.

In addition to these, the REYTAs also honour the very best, from major visitor attractions and events to hotels and accommodation providers, restaurants, pubs, cafes, food retailers and producers.

Overall there are 16 categories for businesses to enter.

VHEY is the area’s tourism partnership, funded jointly by Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Entry is free and easy to complete and can be done online, from today, by visiting www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/reyta