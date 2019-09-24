Firefighters tackle car fire in Bridlington

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called out early this morning to a car on fire in Bridlington.

Crews attended the vehicle fire, on Cleeton Way, at 4.45am.

The car on fire this morning

A local resident who witnessed the fire said it was "quite scary".

She said: "I was woken a couple hours before after hearing the car revving and beeping horn with two blokes carrying on and arguing. I went back to sleep then woken at 5am to car horn going off again and it was ablaze. A few other neighbours had already phoned for the fire brigade."

Firefighters used one hose reel and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.