Firefighters respond to incident originating from excessive number of flea bombs being let off in Bridlington property

Humberside Fire and Rescue crews responded to the smell of smoke in a Bridlington property yesterday morning.

Teams were alerted to the property, on North Street, after the smoke detector in the three storey house activated and a smell of smoke.

A lock breaker, bolt croppers, two breathing apparatuses, one hose reel jet and thermal image camera were in use to gain entry and investigate.

A spokesperson said: "Smoke was identified to have originated from an excessive number of flea bombs being let off in the house."

Crews liaised with the property owner and issued advice.