Firefighters respond to incident originating from excessive number of flea bombs being let off in Bridlington property

File picture.
File picture.

Humberside Fire and Rescue crews responded to the smell of smoke in a Bridlington property yesterday morning.

Teams were alerted to the property, on North Street, after the smoke detector in the three storey house activated and a smell of smoke.

A lock breaker, bolt croppers, two breathing apparatuses, one hose reel jet and thermal image camera were in use to gain entry and investigate.

A spokesperson said: "Smoke was identified to have originated from an excessive number of flea bombs being let off in the house."

Crews liaised with the property owner and issued advice.