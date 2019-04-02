Firefighters free woman who was trapped in bathroom

A woman had to call 999 after being trapped in a bathroom in Bridlington on Saturday night.

Crews went to Fifth Avenue and used tools to repair the lock and release the woman, just after 11.30pm.

The following day, Bridlington crews were needed to help paramedics gain entry to a property in Swaledale Mews. They got in through a bedroom window and left the casualty in the care of the ambulance crew.

Later on Sunday evening, a crew went to Well Lane and firefighters stamped out twigs which had been sent on fire.