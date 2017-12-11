Firefighters free passenger following A614 crash

A passenger was freed by firefighters following a crash on the A614 near Bessingby Hill.

The driver of the Ford C-Max which left the road sustained injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

One male passenger was released from car by Humberside Fire Service using blocks, wedges and bolt croppers following the crash yesterday (Sunday December 10).

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We were called shortly before 10.30am on Sunday 10 December with reports of a collision near Bessingby Hill, Bridlington.

"The collision involved a silver coloured Ford C-Max that left the road. During the collision, the man driving the car suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."