Firefighters called to microwave incident on Meadow Road
Firefighters were called to an incident on Meadow Road in Bridlington at around 6.15pm on Tuesday (November 16).
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 3:55 pm
A Humberside Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A microwave was smouldering on top of a ceramic hob and had been self-extinguished prior to arrival of fire service.
“Fire service personnel removed the microwave to outside the property.
“Smoke detectors were fitted but not activated due to insufficient smoke and advice was given to the occupier.”