Humberside Fire and Rescue Service have responded to an incident at Buzz Bingo this morning.

The bingo centre, on Promenade in Bridlington, reported a fire in a chip pan at around 10.25am this morning.

There have been no injuries reported and crews have left the scene.

A spokesperson from Humberside Fire and Rescue said: "The crew used two breathing apperatus, one hose reel and thermal imaging camera in use.

"Fire damage was confined to range."