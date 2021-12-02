Fire service called out to Garrison Street twice in one day to rescue pigeons from netting
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service crews were called out twice in one day to Garrison Street in Bridlington to deal with pigeons trapped in netting.
On the first occasion, on Wednesday, December 1 at 10.41am, the bird was deceased, leading to an inspection by the firefighters.
Then, at 12.52pm, the fire service was called out again to Garrison Street.
This time a 13.5 metre ladder was used by crews to rescue a stricken pigeon.