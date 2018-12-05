Find out who won the Bridlington mayor's Christmas card competition

The design of Bridlington's mayor's Christmas card has been revealed

The winning entry was sent by six-year-old Jake Jackson who goes to Hilderthorpe Primary School. His design will be printed and used by the Mayor, Cllr Colin Croft, as his formal Christmas card this year.

Jake Jackson with the mayor, mayoress and mayor's consort.

In second place was Orla Hird, 10, from Martongate Primary, and third was Emalee Woodmansey, 11, from Bridlington School.

All of the top three entries won a family ticket to the pantomime at Bridlington Spa.

Jake got a £50 Argos voucher, with Orla and Emalee receiving £30 and £20 vouchers.

Orla Hird took second place