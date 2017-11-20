Find out who won at the Extraordinary People Awards

Bridlington honoured its community heroes at the town’s second Extraordinary People Awards.

Winners at the ceremony included Eve Gascoigne, who captured the hearts of the town with her bravery during treatment for a brain tumour, former mayor Cllr Liam Dealtry and the team of RNLI lifeguards.

The winners on stage at The Spa



The awards were organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre and entries had poured in for the seven categories.



Carl Brown, centre manager at The Promenades, said: “I felt very privileged and honoured to stand on stage and acknowledge the achievements of our brilliant community who have made their, friends family and indeed their town, proud.



“The EPAs seemed to be the words on everyone’s lips when I started as centre manager just six short months ago and now I know why.



“It is fantastic to see people of all ages and backgrounds come together to celebrate the hard work of individuals who go above and beyond to make Bridlington great.



“I would like to thank everybody who helped deliver a fantastic evening, including our sponsors AM Support Group and First Choice Trains, to ensure we raised a commendable amount for an exceptional cause.”



The ceremony in the Spa Royal Hall was hosted by broadcaster Blair Jacobs and featured a performance from teenage soprano Emmie Beckett.



The RNLI was chosen as the charity to benefit from the evening.

The winners were:



Spirit of Youth Award: Eve Gascoigne - Little Eve was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and she needed treatment in America. Her family tirelessly campaigned to raise money in case their funding request was deniedby the NHS, but it agreed to fun the procedure and the money was donated to charity. The seven-year- old has remained full of beans throughout everything and is now on the road to recovery settling straight back into school and doing extremely well.



Highly Commended: Amber Todd and Sophie Coates



Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award: Angela Langton - Angela, owner of Angela Bare Ladies clothes shop, raises money to give women who have had a mastectomy a special medical bra for free. She was shocked at the price of the specialist underwear and has so far raised more than £3,400, helping hundreds of women through a touch and emotional time after a major, lifechanging operation.



Volunteer of the Year Award: Mark and Rebecca Howley - A husband and wife team who work together to promote performing arts in Bridlington. They selflessly use their skills, time and boundless enthusiasm to encourage talent in the young, inspire and engage the elderly, support those who are unwell and foster a strong sense of community – all for free.



Coastal Hero Award: Bridlington Lifeguards - The water safety work in Bridlington this year has been at its best thanks to the remarkable lifeguards, who have worked tirelessly this summer to ensure no one ran into trouble during their visit to the seaside. This new awardwass the perfect opportunity to give the lifeguards the recognition they deserve for the vital role they play in keeping the public safe.



Community Local Hero Award: Liam Dealtry - Liam strives to show he is determined to make a difference to Bridlington. He brings new innovative ideas to the town where last year he was a fantastic mayor and promoted every charity that approached him. He has demonstrated pure kindness, helping many of Bridlington’s local charities, in particular the local armed forces. His time and commitment to Bridlington is like no other, he truly cares for Bridlington with all his heart.



Shaping the Future Award: Stuart Hicken - Stuart runs the Bridlington Martial Arts Centre in Bridlington and received recent news the premises will expand due to such a high level of success. Stuart is working with the children and adult members to get them to the 2020 Olympics. Stuart has nothing but sheer ambition, and despite being unwell in recent years, he does not let anything stand in his way.



Business, Tourism and Arts Award: Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park - This organisation has had an amazing year, more the doubling the income from the previous year. This is a not-for-profit business, with all money ploughed straight back in the business to grow. It has more than doubled staff numbers in two years with further plans to grow as it looks to rebrand in 2019 to Bridlington Zoological Park.