Find out who is inside these costumes and why they have won an award

Two fund-raisers who regularly dress up as Pilot Percy and Paramedic Polly have been recognised for their hard work by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Andy Stockdale and Rosemary Wood from Bridlington have raised almost £5,000 this year and were named as the winners of the charity’s Volunteer of the Year Award for the Eastern region.

Andy Stockdale and Rosemary Wood

They picked up their trophy at a dinner in Sheffield last week.

Rosemary said: “We were absolutely thrilled.

“We found out a couple of months ago that we had been nominated but we didn’t know we had won until they announced it at the dinner.

“It was a tremendous surprise.”

Rosemary made this helicopter costume

They clock up the miles, covering a patch stretching from Malton to the coast and from Whitby down to the Humber and can regularly be seen dressed as the charity’s mascots and shaking their collecting tins on Bridlington Market.

Rosemary added: “I raised money for the air ambulance at work and when we retired and had more time on our hands, we decided we wanted to do more charity work.”