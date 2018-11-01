Find out what’s happening in the Bridlington villages

There’s plenty of events taking place around the Bridlington and district villages over the next couple of weeks.

Read on to see what’s happening in your area.

Bempton and Buckton

St Michael’s Church

Sunday 4 November - 10.30am - Morning Worship.

Village hall for hire

The community hall is available to hire for parties and social or commercial functions.

Please contact the bookings secretary on 08445 005152/07849 639650 or email us at info@bemptonandbuckton.co.uk for more details.

Bingo night

Bingo Night is the second Friday of each month. Eyes down 7pm. £5 entry to include all games. There will be a raffle and refreshments will be available. All proceeds to Village Hall funds.

Children in Need

On Tuesday 13 November we are having our annual Children in Need Tea Dance from 2pm to 5pm at Bempton and Buckton Community Village Hall.

£4 per person to include refreshments and homemade cakes.

Come along and enjoy the music and great company, Support this very worthy charity. Wear something yellow. Further details from Ann and Mel. Tel 01262 850135.

Sequence dancing

Modern Sequence Dancing every Tuesday morning from 10am to noon. £3 per person.

Table top sale

In conjunction with the Victorian Christmas Market held in Cliff Lane there will be a Christmas Table Top Sale in the Community Village Hall on Sunday 18 November from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.

Tables cost £6 and set up time is from 9am. Hot refreshments will be available.

For all enquiries ring 01262 422047 or 07774 232662.

Table top sale

The last Table Top Sale of 2018 is to be held on Saturday 24 November 2018 in the Community Village Hall from 10am to 2pm. Admission is free. Tables cost £6 and set-up time is from 9am. For all enquiries ring 01262 422 047 or 07774 232662.

Wednesday Club

The Wednesday Club is a ladies’ social group which meets in the Community Village Hall on the second Wednesday of the month for a couple of hours between 1pm and 4pm depending on the planned activities. Any lady wishing to fill some spare time and make new friends come along and join this friendly outgoing group you will be made welcome.

Crafty companions

Crafty Companions meet on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at the Community Village Hall from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

New members are welcome to join the group of crafters who knit, crochet, sew, embroider, paint etc. Contact Judith on 01262 602327 for more details.

Short mat bowling

There is an open session in the Hall on Fridays (10.30am to 1pm). Cost is £2. All ages and abilities are most welcome and all equipment is provided. Please bring flat soled shoes/slippers. Further information from Alan on 07803 246554.

Wednesday bowling

The Short Mat Bowling Club meets on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in the hall. Prospective members welcome at any session except match nights.

League fixtures begin week commencing Monday 22 October. Further details from Alan on 07803246554.

Ballroom dance class

Ballroom and Latin for improvers (7.30pm tp 8.30pm) at the Community Village Hall (£3.50 per person first lesson free).

Contact Michelle Hatton School of Dance on 01262 400999 or 07929 859334.

Yoga sessions

Yoga (Iyengar) for strength, stamina, balance, posture, muscle tone, flexibility and relaxation. Mondays 5pm to 6pm – £5 per session, mats provided. All abilities welcome. Contact 07946 466203 for more details.

White Horse events

Tuesday Night Quiz and charity raffle at the White Horse Bempton. 9pm start. Entry to the quiz is free and everyone is most welcome. Bingo on fourth Thursday of each month at 9pm.

Pop-in centre

All are welcome at the Hall on Monday mornings for a cup of tea, a friendly chat and maybe some help with your new phone or tablet.

News items

If you have an event or any news contact us at mcleanalanmac@btinternet.com or on 07803246554.

Flamborough

St Oswald’s services

Thursday 1 November. 10:30am Holy Communion

Friday 2 November 6:30pm All Souls service

Sunday 4 November 8am Holy Comm union, 10:30am Sung Eucharist

Thursday 8 November 10:30am Holy Communion

Church hall for hire

St Oswald’s Church Hall is for hire. The hourly charge of £9 includes the use of the fully fitted kitchen. Please call the booking clerk on 01262 851044.

Christmas fair

A Christmas Fair is to be held at St Oswald’s Church Hall on Saturday 1 December from 10.30am to 2.30pm. This includes a grand Christmas Auction starting at 2pm.

Line dancing

Line dancing takes place in the village hall on Thursday evenings between 7pm and 8pm. All are welcome to join.

Totally shredded

Totally shredded on Mondays with Jess at Flamborough Village Hall 8pm and 9pm. For more information phone Jess 07798705308.

Clubbercise class

Clubbercise with Olivia is held every Wednesday at the village hall at 7pm. Limited spaces available and the cost is £5.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/clubbercisewitholivia to book your place. Call 07507 212565 for more information.

Village hall for hire

Weddings, funerals, parties, meetings, £12 per hour including the use of all the kitchen facilities. The rate is £9 per hour without the use of the kitchen facilities. Anyone interested in hiring the hall please contact the booking clerk Audrey Heywood on 01262 851559.

Mums and Tots group

St Oswald’s Mums and Tots group meets on Monday afternoons during school term times.

Christmas bingo

Flamborough Tuesday Group will be holding its Christmas Bingo in the Village Hall,

Flamborough, on Saturday 15 December. Doors open at 6.45pm, for a 7.30pm start.

Village hall website

The Village Hall now has website www.flamboroughvillagehall.weebly.com where events

will be listed. To book an event and check availability please ring Audrey Heywood on 01262 851559 or email flamvillagehall@gmail.com

Yoga class

Yoga and mindful movement to music class at Flamborough village hall. If you are interested or would like more information please contact Julie on 07930868664.

RNLI Bingo night

The next RNLI Bingo will be on Friday 30 November in Flamborough Village Hall at 7pm.

Eyes down 7.30pm. Everyone welcome. Please make a note in your diaries of this future date (Christmas Bingo Friday 14 December). Thank you for your continued support.

Lifeboat Shop

The shop is now open every day from 11am to 3pm until this Sunday (4 November).

Craft fair

There is to be a craft fair at Flamborough Village Hall on Saturday 17 November. A good opportunity to buy Christmas presents. To book a table please ring Susan on 01262 850850.

Winter Supper Club

This is a new venture and an opportunity for people to get together and meet new friends. We will meet on the second Thursday of the month the next one being Thursday 8 November.

The venue will be the North Star 6pm for 6.30pm.

If you are interested in joining please contact Jan on 01262 851295.

Tuesday group

Flamborough Tuesday Group meets every Tuesday in the upstairs room of the Victoria Club between 2pm and 4pm. It costs just £1 per week to join (Members are expected to become members of the Victoria Club - subs are £5 per annum).

We play bingo, have raffles, quizzes and have monthly outings. We provide tea/coffee and biscuits for refreshments.

If you are over 50 years of age and want to meet interesting people, have a good time and lots of conversation and laughs, please come along and give us the pleasure of your company.

Carnaby

Christmas Craft Fair

A Christmas Craft Fair will take place at Ferns Farm on Sunday 2 December between 10am and 4pm. There will be a good selection of crafts on offer and refreshments will be available. Anyone who would like hire a table to sell their crafts (cost £10) can call Julie on 01262 608436.

Langtoft

News items

Items for inclusion in the Langtoft column can be left at Marjorie’s house (Langdale Cottage, Church Lane, Langtoft) or emailed to: nim@langtoft,net.

Harpham

Prize Bingo evening

Prize Bingo evening will take place at Harpham and Lowthorpe Village Hall, Harpham on Tuesday 20 November. Eyes down at 7.30pm prompt. £6 for 12 games.

Raffle and refreshments. All will be made very welcome. Organised by the North Wolds Lions Club.

Rudston

Village hall for hire

Rudston Village Hall is available to hire for parties, weddings, funeral wakes etc. The cost is £10 an hour. Call Teresa on 01262 420171 to book or find out more.

Beeford

Coffee and a chat

A weekly Coffee and Chat event is held in The St Leonard’s Church Rooms on Main Street, Beeford on Thursday mornings between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Barmston

Church services

Methodist Chapel – there is a Circuit Service at Skipsea Village Hall at10.30am with the president of Conference, Rev Michaela A Youngson

All Saints’ Church – Holy Communion will be celebrated on Sunday Morning at 9.30am with the Vicar Rev Richard Hare.

You are welcome to tea or coffee after the Service.

Village Hall

Line Dancing is held on Tuesday afternoons at 2pm.

Post Office service

There is a Post Office in the Village Hall on Wednesday afternoons between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, provided by Hunmanby Post Office. Please support our new Post Office.

Whist drive

A Military Whist Drive is held every Friday night at 7.30 in the Village Hall.

Festive fair

A Christmas Craft Fair will be held on Saturday 17 November between 10am and 2pm at the Village Hall.

Bookings for tables are now being taken, £8 per table. Telephone Ann on 01377 254517 to book a table.

Burton Fleming

Regular events

Regular activities include an Art Club on Tuesday evenings; Zumba on Wednesday mornings; Indoor bowls on Wednesday afternoons. Indoor bowls: Wednesdays between 2pm-4pm; Come for a chat and a tea/coffee.

New class – extend

New class – Extend at 2pm to 3pm on Mondays. The Magic of Movement to Music – Chair Exercise to Music class; Friendly, fun and no coordination required. £3 including tea/coffee & biscuits afterwards. Contact 07732 804805.

Sewerby

Christmas Fayre

Saint Johns Church is hosting its Christmas Fayre on Saturday 24 November in the church hall opposite the church between 10am and 2pm.

There will be lots of stalls a tombola and a raffle.

Sandwiches and other refreshments will be available.

Entry is £1.50p. This includes a drink and a mince pie or cake. Everyone welcome.

Kilham

Bonfire/fireworks

There will be a bonfire and fireworks at Kilham Playing Field tomorrow (Friday 2 November) at 5.30pm.

Bonfire lit at 6.30pm. Proceeds to Kilham Playing Field Association and Kilham School KPTFA. Bar and food available.

Skipsea

Gardening Club

Tonight (Thursday 1 November) at 7pm there’s the Gardening Club with guest speaker Ernie Howard on Photographing Plants. £3 including refreshments. All are most welcome.

Bonfire/fireworks

Tomorrow (Friday 2 November) there’s a free bonfire and fireworks event from 6pm. Tombola. Bar and refreshments available. All welcome.

All Saints’ Church

Any enquires regarding funerals, weddings, etc, please phone Rosemary Brown 01262 469537 or Tony Waldron 468194. Second and fourth Sunday every month Family Holy Communion at 10.30am. Third Sunday every month special events services.

Village hall events

Tuesdays: Yoga, 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Thursdays: 2pm-4pm, over 50s (fortnightly); 4.30pm-6.45pm Weight Watchers (weekly); 7pm Farmyard Bingo – second Thursday of the month; 7.30 Pub Quiz – Last Thursday of the month. Maximum five per team, £2 per person. Free supper. Bar open. Brunch 8.30am to 11.30am – first Saturday each month.

Village ideas

If you are interested in becoming involved with the village please email skipseavh@btconnect.com, leave a message on 01262 469194 or push a note through the letterbox.

