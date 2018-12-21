Find out how Bridlington can cash in on the Tour de Yorkshire

Find out how Bridlington can make the most of the Tour de Yorkshire’s return to Bridlington at a free roadshow for businesses and community organisations.

The race will be back in the town on Saturday, May 4, when stage three starts outside the Spa.

It is the first time the event has come to Bridlington at a weekend and thousands of cycling fans are expected to line the route as the peloton heads out towards Hunmanby.

Welcome To Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire Council have teamed up to hosted the roadshow at The Spa on Wednesday, February 20.

There will be a short presentation, details about the new route and a Q&A. Attendees will also receive advice and guidelines about what they can do to get the best out of the May event.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This roadshow will be a wonderful chance for businesses and community organisations to find out more about this spectacular 2019 event for both Yorkshire and the East Riding.

“We know that Bridlington is one of the eight host towns which makes it fitting that the Spa will be the place to hold this year’s roadshow.

“Tour de Yorkshire is something we are immensely proud to be part of, so along with Welcome to Yorkshire we want to support the race by getting the message out there as best we can and to encourage local businesses and communities to be involved, as no doubt it will be a tremendous boost for them as it has been in previous years.”

Attendees are encouraged to book early, as spaces for the roadshow will be limited. To register a space, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tour-de-yorkshire-2019-roadshow-in-bridlington-tickets-52207510068