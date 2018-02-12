Final bikers Easter Egg Run

The Kilham Bikers are gearing up for the final Stephen Cowton Memorial Easter Egg Run.

The event is set to take place on Easter Sunday (1 April) and will be followed by social evening and raffle at the Bay Horse in Kilham.

This year the big-hearted bikers will be raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A spokesman said: “It is now 18 years since we started raising money for various charities and to date we have raised in excess of £50,000.

“Again this year will be no exception. Our starting point is the Bay Horse at 9.30am where you will be able to get bacon butties and a cuppa, the run will leave at 11am for a scenic journey on Yorkshire’s best biking roads.”

The Kilham Bikers be organising ride-outs on Wednesdays throughout the summer.