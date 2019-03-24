Figures reveal air pollution deaths

Air pollution causes four in every 100 deaths of people aged 30 and over in the East Riding of Yorkshire, new data has revealed.

Public Health England (PHE) is proposing a ban on cars idling near schools or hospitals, while councils call for more funding to tackle pollution and improve public transport.

The latest PHE figures show that 4.2 in every 100 deaths of people aged 30 and over in the East Riding of Yorkshire in 2017 were linked to long-term exposure to air pollution.

The data only measures PM2.5 – small particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, about 3% of the width of a human hair.

Long-term exposure to these particles can trigger chronic diseases such as asthma, heart disease or bronchitis, and cause other respiratory problems.

The proportion of deaths caused by air pollution in the East Riding of Yorkshire has decreased since 2010, when 4.9 in every 100 deaths were connected to a high presence of these particles in the air.

Martin Tett, transport spokesman for the Local Government Association, said air pollution is a public health emergency.

He said: “We need to be able to live in safe communities, which includes making sure the air we breathe is as free from pollution as possible. Councils need local powers, particularly with regard to traffic offences.”