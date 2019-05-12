Fewer homes lifted out of fuel poverty

Fewer homes in the East Riding of Yorkshire are benefitting from a green energy scheme designed to lift households out of fuel poverty and cut carbon emissions.

Energy suppliers are required to provide eligible households with free fuel saving measures, such as loft installations or replacement boilers, under the Government’s flagship Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme.

Ofgem says it is a key part of the Government’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.

However, campaigners have warned of a “dramatic” slowdown in home upgrades across Great Britain.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there were 1,488 energy efficiency upgrades installed in the 12 months to December, the latest figures from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show.

This was a decrease of 25% compared to three years ago.

In total, 12,942 measures have been installed in 10,658 homes in the area since the scheme was launched in 2013.

This means 73 in every 1,000 households have benefitted from at least one ECO measure.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said the fall in support for fuel-poor households was “morally indefensible”.

She added: “These numbers provide yet more evidence that the Conservatives have all but given up on the climate crisis.”