Ferrie helps Filey sail to victory

Filey took advantage of a defeat for title rivals Staxton when they bagged a comfortable eight-wicket win against Forge Valley to move clear at the head of the Beckett League Premier Division.

The Filey side made short work of the meeting, with only Sean Pinder (26) being given the chance to shine, as Callum Ferrie's 5-23 helping to end Valley's progression on 78.

A knock of 37 from Tom Fitzgerald then guided Filey over the winning line.

Staxton were left stunned by Ebberston, who stepped up to second after a three-wicket win.

Only Chris Dove made runs for Staxton with 43 in the face of good use of the ball from Cooper Barnes (4-20) and Frankie Beal (3-32).

Elliott Cooper and Ryan Hargreaves both caused Ebberston a few worrying moments with their three-wicket hauls, but scores in the 20s from Tom Brickman and Barnes saw Ebberston in.

Nawton Grange also pushed their way into the top few when they beat Mulgrave by 62 runs.

Grange tallied a very useful 239, with Charlie Allott (81), Jonny Pickard (71) and Shaun Smith (30) scoring the run, Chris Knight (4-46), Craig Thompson (3-27) and Connor Lupton (3-87) took the wickets that fell.

Chris Knight's 62 and scores in the 30s from Arron Leeman and Andrew Wood kept Mulgrave in the encounter, but a four-wicket haul from Nick Thornicroft and three from James Dunn made sure they were knocked off the right track.

Staithes came away with a 10-wicket win against Seamer in double-quick time.

Dave Graham's 30 was the only highlight in Seamer's 73, as Paul Theaker (3-28), Tom Steyert (3-29, Jeff Morrison (2-3) and Chris Morrison (2-11) tore through.

Openers Chris Morrison (51no) and Jeff Morrison (23no) then did the rest.

Scalby were sent crashing back to earth following last week's victory against leaders Filey, when they lost by eight runs against Cayton.

James Small's 48, Michael Dennis' 29 and Dave Walker's 28 carried Cayton to 191, with James Deaves' 5-25 making things challenging.

Brett Cunningham was unbeaten on 90 in the reply, but Scalby were slowed sufficiently by 2-36 from Harry Holden and 2-39 from Tom Ward.

Heslerton were seven wickets better than relegation-threatened Thornton Dale.

Dale moved to 165-7, as Andy Hill (63), Matthew Todd (40) and Adrian Turnbull (32) helped their cause, while Dan Jeminson took 4-49.

That didn't prove to be enough though, due to 68 from Paul Bowes, 38 from Ryan Wharton and an undefeated 37 from Sam Triffitt.

Settrington confirmed the Division One championship after a simple nine-wicket success over Cloughton.

Cloughton were dismissed for 63, due mainly to Ben Corner's 3-29 and then George Rounthwaite with an unbeaten 38 finished the job.

Brompton put themselves in pole position for second spot after they beat promotion rivals Ganton by three wickets.

Rob Bradley (45) and Will Bradley (24) took Ganton to 142, with four wickets from Neil Fletcher and three from Michael Thompson slowing them down.

Two wickets each for Rob Bradley and Alistair Limb kept Brompton on their toes, before 35 from Fletcher helped them seal the win.

Craig Sanderson continued his superb season with the bat for Sherburn in their win by seven wickets against Scalby 2nds.

Scalby managed 173-3, with 43 from John Barton, 38 from Tim Barton and 28 from Lee Kerr pushing them in against 4-43 from Jamie Thompson.

Sanderson then took charge with an unbeaten 76, and 51 from not out from Jack Pickard helped Sherburn wrap things up.

Flixton 2nds hauled themselves away from trouble with a win by nine runs against Wykeham.

Noman Shabir (63), Elliott Hatton (54) and Cameron Anderson (26) carried Flixton to 204-7, with Matty Vincent's 4-44 and Gareth Barnard's 2-32 causing the issues.

Barnard then added 53 with the bat, with Steve Clegg (31) and James Bryant (25) also contributing, but two wickets each from Elliott Hatton, Peter Kay and Shabir edging Flixton over the line.

Staxton 2nds conceded their game against Great Habton.

Division Two:

*Bridlington 2nds 128-3 (Mark Purves 35no, Frankie Reffold 34) beat Sewerby 2nds 125-9 (Robin Coates 42no, Brian Heaton 5-39) by 7 wkts. Pts 20:6

Ebberston 2nds beat *Kirkbymoorside – Match conceded by Kirkbymoorside. Pts 22:-10

Fylingdales 239-9 (Mark Estill 64, Chris Hurworth 48, Rob Grove 45, Matthew Shepherd 3-44) beat *Pickering 3rds 151-9 (Steve Temple 50, Tom Shrimpton 4-44, Mark Estill 3-33) by 88 runs. Pts 20:11

Cayton 2nds 292-3 (Daz Jones 99, Gary Dixon 75no, Simon Glave 67, Sam Collison 2-88) beat *Seamer 2nds 83 all out (Archie Graham 20, Chris Pearson 5-23, Daz Jones 3-39, Samuel Pickup 2-3) by 209 runs. Pts 22:2

Wykeham 2nds 225-5 (Tom Poor 111, Pete Shepherdson 45, James Knaggs 4-50) beat *Wold Newton 126 all out (Karl Ridsdale 37) by 99 runs. Pts 22:5

Division Three

*Cloughton 2nds 165-4 (Mark Pryce 56, Scott Wardman 27, Cameron Fox 2-41) beat Mulgrave 2nds 164-8 (Cameron Fox 27no, Simon Kipling 25, Scott Wardman 4-36, Ben Rowe 2-32) by 6 wkts. Pts 20:8

Heslerton 2nds beat *Flixton 3rds – Match conceded by Flixton 3rds. Pts 22:-10

Muston 222-5 (Max Truelove 75, R Kirby 49no, Matthew Atkinson 42, Phil Marr 26) beat *Forge Valley 2nds 137 all out (Peter Wannop 31, Carl Jackson 25, Matthew Atkinson 4-47) by 85 runs. Pts 22:5

*Nawton Grange 2nds 140-5 (George Bentley 55, Jon Moxon 45no, Marcus Garcia 3-12) beat Flamborough 138-9 (C Leeson 23no, Nathan Marwood 3-13, Darren Smith 3-30) by 5 wkts. Pts 20:7

Ravenscar 237-6 (Joe Bayes 103no, J Everet 71, Ben Norman 2-43, Leigh Watson 2-78) beat *Snainton 210-6 (Michael Kipling 91, Carl Wilson 41no, Babu Mathews 2-52) by 27 runs. Pts 20:11

Note: Snainton are winners of Division Three

Division Four (East):

*Cayton 3rds beat Scarborough 3rds – Match conceded by Scarborough 3rds. Pts 22:-10

Filey 2nds (No Game due to Muston 2nds resigning from the league)

Wold Newton 2nds 152-6 (Thomas Southwell 57, Jack Heslehurst 34, Matthew Atkinson 29, Gerald Smith 2-21) beat *Ravenscar 2nds 151- (Jish Rewcroft 89, John Morrison 37, Chris Hodgson 2-24) by 4 wkts. Pts 20:9

*Scalby 3rds beat Scarborough Rugby Cricket Club – Match conceded by Scarborough Rugby Club. Pts 22:-10

Division Four (West):

Sherburn 2nds beat *Malton & Old Malton 4ths – Match conceded by Malton & Old Malton 4ths. Pts 22:-10

*Thornton Dale 2nds 183 all out (Tom Snowden 45, Chris Headlam 36) beat Brompton 2nds 41 all out (Tom Snowden 6-7) by 142 runs. Pts 22:6