Bridlington Blades coach Clif Weston recently put on a day of fencing experience for Headlands School students in Years 7, 8 and 9.

The students enjoyed their time with the foil and by the end were able to demonstrate simple moves in order to attack and defend themselves.

Getting to the point.

The Bridlington Blades club invited all students to attend their club at the Leisure World and we are sure that we’ll see some great fencers in the future at the club.

Report by Mike Hoult.