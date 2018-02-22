Fence to be put up to increase safety

A fence will be built on one side of Albert Chaplin Fields to stop horses wandering on to a busy main road – and it will cost a tenth of the £80,000 which was originally quoted.

Councillors, RSPCA inspectors, police and representatives of a public campaign group met last week to try to reach an agreement on how to keep the animals and motorists safe.

At a public meeting earlier this month, an East Riding of Yorkshire Council official had said a fence would cost £80,000 – a figure ridiculed by many people in the room and on social media.

However, this estimated was for a fence around the entire site and not just along the side which borders Bessingby Hill.

Cllr Thelma Milns chaired last Thursday’s meeting and said it had been ‘worthwhile’, although work is unlikely to start until April at the earliest.

“We have to start somewhere. It won’t happen overnight,” she posted on social media.

Bronwen Turton was chosen to represent the members of the public who attended the initial meeting.

She said: “Things have moved forward and they wouldn’t have moved forward if we hadn’t pressed on with the safeguarding aspect. “As landowners, they (East Riding Council) are legally responsible if anything strays on to the road, even if it is not their animal.

“We are very lucky there hasn’t been a fatal pile-up down there. When you think of the number of horses that have got loose at all times of the day and night, it’s a miracle we haven’t had a fatal accident.

“The meeting went as well as it could have gone. We all came out satisfied we had got somewhere, and got somewhere quite quickly.”

The next issue could be to resolve which type of fencing is put up.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesman said: “The council is looking to install a physical barrier – a mix of an earth bund and a timber fence – along the Bessingby Hill side of Albert Chaplin Fields.

“This will prevent the horses from wandering into the highway and will also help reduce incidents of fly-tipping. The scheme would cost between £5,000 and £8,000, with work scheduled for the next financial year, after April.

“The Local Action Group is also looking at funding the planting of a hedge on the other sides.”

Mrs Turton said she would prefer to see chain link fencing with concrete posts, which would be less likely to be vandalised.

She estimated the cost of this would be around £13,500.