Faulty fire alarm has been ringing non-stop for 18 hours in Bridlington

Frustrated residents say they have been left close to tears by the constant sound of a fire alarm from a derelict pub for more than 18 hours.

The noise has been coming from the empty New Crown Hotel on Quay Road and despite people living nearby trying to get somebody to the premises to turn off the faulty alarm, it is still ringing.

Sarah Johnson, who lives on Swindon Street, said: "It started at 9.15pm last night and we didn't get a wink of sleep.

"There have been people out in the street all day and one elderly lady I spoke to was close to tears.

"I went to the pub at 7am this morning and got the number for the security firm. I called them and then at 9am I called police and environmental health at the council.

"They said they had been told it would be sorted within four hours but it hasn't. Now they are saying it will be before 7pm tonight. That is almost 24 hours later and it is not good enough.

"My ears are ringing and I am going out of my mind because I am working from home all day."