Fashion show for church

The M&Co store in Bridlington is hosting a fashion show on behalf of All Saints Church at Wold Newton.

The event will take place tonight (Thursday 18 October) from 7pm.

The evening will begin with an exciting fashion show giving the audience a chance to view highlights from the M&Co Autumn-Winter 18 collections.

After the show, everyone can browse their favourite items up close with the chance to try on and make any purchases with 10% off.

Tickets are £5 and are on sale in the Bridlington M&Co store which is situated on Prince Street.

Limited tickets are available and will be sold on a first-come first-served basis, refreshments will be provided.