Fancy a free ride on the land train - here's your chance

There will be free trips on the land train from Bridlington to Sewerby Hall this weekend.

They will run every 30 minutes from East Riding Leisure Bridlington to Sewerby between 10am and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday for the hall's Weekend of Christmas.

In addition, parking in all East Riding of Yorkshire Council car parks, both on-street and off-street in Bridlington, will be free of charge on both days.

The Weekend of Christmas is expected to be very popular, and although the usual car park at Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be open as normal, visitors to the event are encouraged to enjoy a trip on the free land train service on both days and take advantage of free parking at East Riding of Yorkshire Council car parks in the town centre.

The Weekend of Christmas will include husky sled rides, brand new Rusticus Theatre Arts’ Nutcracker Adventures, and traditional carol concerts from Buckrose Concert Band and the New International Chamber Ensemble, all complemented by seasonal face painting and a display by the York Birds of Prey Centre.

There will also be children’s activities in the house hosted by the council’s museum team, alongside seasonal workshop sessions in the zoo.

The house itself is decorated in all its festive glory, and includes the return of the popular exhibition, ‘The Making of Christmas’.