Extra space lets Hinge help even more people

The number of people it helps has increased by almost 50% in the past year, and the Hinge Centre was in danger of outgrowing its home.

But a number of local businesses have clubbed together to bring in a new portable building to the project’s premises in Field Road to allow it to continue to help hundreds of Bridlington residents.

The cabin is lowered into place at the centre in Field Road.

Manager Eve Laird said: “We are seeing a huge increase in those accessing support from the centre, often around benefit and welfare and resettlement and housing issues, undoubtedly the impact of recent and ongoing benefit and legislative changes.

“The cabin is a fantastic additional space and will be used for a wide range of sessions and community groups, including kids clubs, arts and craft sessions, group independent living skills sessions, our community foodstore and our community events.

“This will then free up some of the current space in the community centre, allowing us to take more appointments and see more people. The demand for assistance is high with the number of referrals into our service continuing to increase.

“We run numerous projects, not just for residents on the Havenfield estate where the charity lives, but also for residents Bridlington-wide, and for some projects East Riding-wide.”

Getting the cabin on to the estate was quite a task, and it was only possible due to the generosity of Bridlington businesses.

Eve added: “We are so grateful to have been donated a unit by Premier Modular which was transported in by James Musgrave at no cost to the charity. This is a very generous gesture by both companies and genuinely really appreciated.

“Hall Brothers assisted with the crane to lift the units over the Hinge Centre which was amazing to watch and also quite nerve-racking. None of this would have been possible without the support of Peter Belt Architect, who acquired the appropriate planning permission, and Greg Atkin, who arranged the groundworks and siting of the units.

“We are very lucky to have been supported by several local businesses with this matter and without such generosity and thoughtfulness we would have to be turn away some of the people accessing for support. We are hoping to get the cabin useable as soon as possible and thanks to Victoria Carpets we are now one step closer.”

The next stage is to get furniture and equipment for the portable building.

“We are committed to continuing to provide services and support to the Bridlington community for as long as it’s needed and to continue growing and adapting to the needs of our community,” said Eve.

“The kitting out of the inside of the cabin is now our main priority and if any one feels they would be able to offer assistance it would be much appreciated.”