Extension granted at farm campsite

A Flamborough camping and glamping site has secured planning permission for an extension, additional pitches, a new facilities block and changes to existing pitches.

The plans for Wold Farm Caravan and Camping Site on Bempton Lane were approved with conditions by East Riding of Yorkshire Council without objections from statutory consultees.

Wold Farm Caravan and Camping site in Flamborough.

Pegasus Group, working on behalf of the owners of Wold Farm, delivered a scheme that fully took into account the constraints of the site while meeting guidelines and criteria of national planning policy.

Conditions include the safeguarding of the site for holiday use only.

Wold Farm Campsite has been operating since April 2008, and while most of the site is used for touring caravans and tents, there is also small area of agricultural land and some general use agricultural buildings to the west.

The owners have farmed in the local area for seven generations, with Wold Farm located within the area designated as Flamborough Head Coastal Zone and Heritage Coast.

Eleanor Higgs, a planning consultant with Pegasus Group, said: “We have worked with the owners of Wold Farm for a number of years, providing planning services and helping them to grow their business.

“We are pleased to have secured approval for our client which includes the rearrangement of existing pitches to provide a total of 78 multi-use pitches and six camping pods, an increase of 16 multi-use pitches.”