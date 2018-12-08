Exhibition explains festivities

There’s plenty going on at Sewerby Hall and Gardens ahead of Christmas.

Sewerby Hall itself has been stunningly decorated for Christmas and is fragrant with bedecked Christmas trees, festooned with garlands of greenery and twinkling with candles and fairy lights.

The house also includes the return of the popular exhibition, ‘The Making of Christmas’, which explores how the Victorians adopted some ancient customs and grafted on some of their own to create what is now our idea of Christmas.

Curator Janice Smith said: “The idea of Christmas evokes scenes of Santa and perfectly wrapped presents; a cosy room with a log fire burning brightly, yet have you ever considered who put these ideas together? This exhibition will give you the answers.”