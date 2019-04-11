'Excellent post-16 provider on your doorstep', says East Riding College principal as Bridlington takes top spot in Yorkshire for achievement

East Riding College have hit the top spot in national achievement rates tables published by the Government recently.

Achievement rates are one of the strictest measures of student success and show the percentage of students that were awarded their qualifications on completing the academic year.

The national tables show that East Riding College’s students had an overall achievement rate of 89% in the academic year 2017-18, putting them in first place in the whole of Yorkshire, for general FE colleges based in North, South, East and West Yorkshire.

Furthermore, the students’ overall achievement rate put the College in the top 15% of all colleges nationally.

Mike Welsh, principal and chief executive of the College said, “First of all, I’m really pleased for our students, who are obviously doing well at East Riding College in achieving their qualifications, as well as progressing onto positive destinations at an extremely high rate.

“Secondly, I want parents in Bridlington to understand that they have an excellent post-16 provider right on their doorstep, which is delivering high quality education and training to

young people in Bridlington and beyond.

"The College is riding high on a series of excellent results for its students, continues to develop its state of the art facilities in Bridlington, and is growing its apprenticeship provision. In short, it has all the features of an outstanding provider, both for advanced level courses and apprenticeships.”

There was more good news, with the College being placed in the top 10% nationally for basic skills in English and maths achievement and for GCSE maths high grades achievement.

This followed verified data that showed 94% of the College’s ‘class of 2018’ progressed to positive destinations.

Teresa George, Head of English and Maths said, “High achievement in English and maths is especially pleasing for us, as our English and maths GCSE students in particular are often

retaking exams after several attempts at school. To see them overcome what for some has become a real obstacle and be able to move on in their studies or into work is extremely gratifying.”

Those taking their GCSEs at school this year can explore their post-16 options with East Riding College at an information evening at the College’s St Mary’s Walk campus in

Bridlington on April 25, 4-7pm.