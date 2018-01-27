Ex-Brid man writes wartime love story

A former Bridlington man has just had his first novel published.

Alan Purser, who was born in Brid’s Old Town, has just released The Brown Fedora, which is a love story set within the backdrop of the second world war.

His story begins with the impulsive and unplanned meeting between Rebecca and James.

The unfolding story reveals how James and his family were acrimoniously subjected to the unwelcome attention of a ruthless German spy ring that operated covertly in the heart of England, before and during the Second World War.

At the age of six Mr Purser and his parents moved away from Bridlington to live in Leeds.

Mr Purser retired six years ago after working for 43 years with the Ministry of Defence.

In his early 50s he was diagnosed as being dyslexic, but for him it was a relief, this explained why he had found reading and writing so difficult.

Throughout his career, Mr Purser had found it difficult for his colleagues to understand the solution that he proposed for their problems, mainly because he had a different version for their solution.

He has now completed four novels in total. He is currently working on his fifth novel, a series of short stories.

He is also mapping out his sixth novel which will be a children’s book about an “all seeing and all hearing” electric fire.

Mr Purser said: “Schooling was never easy. At school, college and university I never achieved the grades expected of me.

“My initial working life promotion was relatively slow, until the advent of the computer into the workplace after which my career progressed rapidly.

“Through my creative imagination, born out of dyslexia, my wife and late mother-in-law encouraged me to write and after I retired I began The Brown Fedora.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Lodge Books for helping me to achieve this goal.”

The Brown Fedora is available from Lulu.com and Alan Purser. Email alanpurser@talktalk.net for more details.