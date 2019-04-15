Evening road closures scheduled in Bridlington until June

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has issued a reminder to road users and residents in Bridlington of the impending evening closures.

Carriageway improvements are currently being carried out on Bessingby Way, Bessingby Hill, and Bessingby Road, and are scheduled to continue until early June.

The works form part of a £1.6 million scheme which includes improvements to the remainder of Kingsgate.

The programme is being carried out on behalf of the council by Tarmac Trading Ltd, and the scheme has been funded with a contribution from the Government’s Local Growth Fund secured by York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership, following a successful bid by the council.

As part of this scheme, work will be carried out in the evenings to resurface Bessingby Road over the rail bridge from the Morrisons roundabout, starting on 24 April and continuing until 9 May.

The scheme will provide a long term benefit for road users, as the surfacing to be used generates extremely low surface noise levels whilst providing high levels of grip.

For the safety of road users, the road will be closed from the roundabout to the B&Q junction. A signed diversion route will be in place via Bessingby Hill, Scarborough Road, St John Street, Quay Road and Station Road during the working hours, with traffic being controlled by manually operated signals through the culvert works on Bessingby Hill.

The contractor will be starting on site at 6pm each evening and be complete by midnight each night. This will also involve the closure of St Johns Avenue at its junction with Bessingby Road.

Pedestrian access will be available at all times and in addition access for postal, refuse and emergency services will not be restricted at any time.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities, said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these vital works, and ask for the patience of road users and residents. The work has been scheduled in the evening to minimise disruption.”

The timetable for the other remaining works in this major scheme is as follows:

23 April – 15 May: strengthening of Bessingby Hill culvert phase one and two. (7 days required to cure concrete for each phase)

24 April – 9 May: resurfacing of Bessingby Road over the railway line with a road closure of Bessingby Road and the entrance to St John’s Avenue (evenings only 6pm-11pm)

16 - 22 May: resurfacing of Bessingby Road at the hospital and school junction with the closure of the eastbound lane of Bessingby Road (evenings only 6pm-11pm)

12 May – 2 June: resurfacing B&Q / Kingsgate junction on Bessingby Road with a road closure (four consecutive Sundays [excluding Bank Holiday weekend] from 6pm – 11pm)